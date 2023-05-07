Maruti Suzuki Jimny Media Drive Shifted to Dehradun from Ladakh After Outrage by Local MP

Maruti Suzuki has changed the venue for the Jimny media drives from Ladakh to Dehradun. As per a report in Rushlane, the company has decided to change the venue after it received huge criticism for a TVC that it shot in Ladakh for the upcoming off-roader SUV. The commercial featured the Jimny wading through a frozen water body in the region.

BJP Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was the first one among other people to condemn Maruti Suzuki’s decision to shoot an ad there last month. The Ladakh MP had urged the government to see that the area’s “fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain”. He had also called for legal action against Maruti.

I condemn @Maruti_Corp‘s irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let’s preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

It is believed that the flak received on social media by various sections of people has prompted Maruti Suzuki to change the location of the Jimny media drive.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV is expected to roll out in the second week of May. The Jimny will be powered by a four-cylinder, 1.5 litre K-series petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission and Suzuki’s 4×4 ALLGRIP drive system.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been constructed on a ladder-frame chassis. The SUV will get a clamshell bonnet, gunmetal grey grille with chrome plating, trapezoidal wheel arch extensions and drip rails. The Jimny will also provide the tilt power steering feature.

The auto LED headlamps of the Jimny will have first-in-segment auto washer feature. The cabin gets an all-black theme. The SUV combines comfort and style with flat recline front seats, geometric instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of safety measures, the SUV offers top of the line features like six airbags, hill descent control, engine immobiliser, side impact door beams, hill hold assist and more. The vehicle comes with brake limited slip differential, which will help it power through harsh driving conditions.

The Maruti Jimny’s interiors will feature a sporty cabin with scratch-resistant surfaces, comfortable seat design and the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. The vehicle will include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle will be available in single as well as dual-tones.

The Jimny is expected to compete against the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the domestic market.

