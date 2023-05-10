Maruti Suzuki Jimny Registers Nearly 25k Bookings Even Before Official Launch

The highly anticipated launch of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny is just around the corner, as the company gears up to reveal the prices by the first week of June 2023. Originally slated for a May-end release, the launch has been pushed back slightly, according to insider sources. The SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and has since generated significant buzz among car enthusiasts.

With bookings already open, the Jimny has amassed over 24,500 orders, indicating the immense popularity and demand for the SUV. Dealers have reported that the waiting period for manual variants is expected to stretch up to six months after the launch, while the automatic variants will have a waiting period of up to eight months. Among the available color choices, Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow, and Pearl Arctic White have emerged as the most sought-after options among buyers.

Manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant, the Jimny will cater to both domestic and export markets. The company plans to produce approximately one lakh units of the SUV annually, with around 7,000 units designated for the domestic market each month. The rest will be allocated for exports. Sources also indicate that the top-spec Alpha trim of the Jimny will be given priority in the production sequence due to its high demand.

Under the hood, the Jimny packs a robust 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine, delivering 103 bhp power and 134 Nm torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. Equipped with a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV boasts Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system, featuring a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with modes like ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’, and ‘4WD-low’, ensuring excellent off-road capability.

The Jimny will be available in two trims: Zeta and Alpha. The top-end Alpha variant comes equipped with a plethora of advanced features, including auto LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen, SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, cruise control, and an Arkamys sound system. Safety features such as six airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are also present.

With an expected price range of Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jimny will carve its niche in the market without any direct competitors upon its launch. However, its competitive pricing, positioning, and remarkable off-road capabilities will make it a strong contender against rivals like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. Car enthusiasts and SUV lovers can look forward to the imminent launch of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in the Indian automotive landscape.

