Maruti Suzuki Jimny Spotted in Ladakh During TVC Shoot, Local MP Demands Legal Action

As Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch one of its much-awaited 5-door SUVs Jimny in India, more details and images regarding the same have started surfacing on the internet. Amid this, the company has been caught shooting an advertisement for the off-road vehicle in Ladakh, where Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal slammed the brand for harming the fragile ecosystem of his constituency.

He also shared a video of the advertisement campaign shoot on his official Twitter handle, expressing displeasure over the company’s shooting. He also captioned his post, where he wrote that the fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary and let’s preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future generations, Namgyal added in the post.

Take a look at a video shared by Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of Jimny shoot campaign

However, the firm has not reacted to the same as yet. Meanwhile, interested customers can book the all-new Maruti Suzuki Jimny from any authorized NEXA dealership. They have to pay a token amount of Rs 25,000, which is totally refundable. The has not revealed the official launch date as of now, but the report says it will go on sale in the second half of May.

I condemn @Maruti_Corp‘s irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let’s preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

The vehicle will come in two variants- Zeta and Alpha. Both models will feature 1.5-litre K15B 4-cylinder petrol engine with an idle start/stop function. These engines will generate 134Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and 103PS at 6,000 rpm.

