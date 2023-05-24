Maruti Suzuki Jimny Will Not Be Available in Entry-level 2WD Option, Here's Why

After a long wait, the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 doors have been launched in the Indian market and will go on sale on June 7. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 30,000 at the company’s authorised story. The car will only be offered in all drive options, and the company has no plans to introduce the two-wheel drive model as yet.

The report says that the entry-level model, two-wheel drive option was never the priority of the brand. The company wanted to create a complete off-road car in the form of Jimny, which will take the firm’s legacy forward. The report also suggested that even the Gypsy, which was launched in the ’80s, and discontinued in 2029, never had the two-wheel option as well.

Meanwhile, the three doors Jimny, which is available in the overseas market also features the same 4×4 drive option. The model does not offer the two-wheel drive option as well.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 doors have been launched with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired with either 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox options. The unit churns out the max power of 105bhp at 6000rpm and 134Nm of peak torque at 4000rpm.

As far as the features are concerned, the Jimny is filled with advanced features such as LED projector headlamps with a washer, touchscreen infotainment system (Android, Apple and auto carplay supported), Power folding mirrors, Push-button start/stop, Cruise control, dual climate Auto AC, 15-inch alloy wheels, Rear defogger, Rear washer, speed alert, seat belt reminder, multiple airbags, rear camera among others.