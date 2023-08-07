Maruti Suzuki Plans To Produce Over 15 lakh EVs by 2031

As the government is pushing the EV culture in India, many car manufacturers are either turning their existing cars into electric or launching new ones. The largest car maker in the country, Maruti Suzuki is also following the trend, and shared their plan for upcoming years. The company has announced a vision called Maruti Suzuki 3.0., under which it will create around 15 lakh EVs by FY31.

As per the vision, Maruti Suzuki aims to widen its portfolio, and is set to introduce over 40 lakh vehicles by FY31, out of which 10 lakh will be equipped with hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki Plan For FY31

If everything goes as per the plan, the business will take a spike by almost 75 percent in its production capacity. The leading car manufacturer also aims to triple its export volumes in FY31.

Here’s What Company’s Chairman Says About Vision 3.0

Commenting about the company vision 3.0, Maruti Suzuki’s chairman RC Bhargava said there was a first phase when the brand was a public enterprise. The global Covid pandemic outbreak marked the conclusion of the second phase, under which the Indian auto industry became the third largest industry globally, Bhargava added.

Challengs To Achieve Vision 3.0

Talking about the plan for FY31, Bhargava said it to almost 40 years to create 2 million units. He adds by saying that while keeping in mind the interest of all the shareholders and stakeholders, the company requires to reorganize the business so that it will face future challenges related to achieving the 40 lakh unit production mark every year.

Bhargava also showed concern about the challenge of producing 40 lakh vehicles and selling them in the Indian market. He informed that the process of making EVs is going as per the plan at their Gujarat plant, and expected to release the first set of electric cars next year or the start of 25.