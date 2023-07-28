Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 S-Presso, Eeco For Faulty Steering Tie Rods

In a recent development, Maruti Suzuki, the renowned car manufacturer, has taken the decision to recall a staggering 87,599 units of its popular entry-level hatchback S-Presso and the well-received Eeco van.

The recall comes in the wake of a potential fault detected in a crucial steering tie rod component. The affected vehicles were produced between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023.

An official statement released by Maruti Suzuki stated, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling." The company has assured customers that licensed dealer workshops will get in touch with the impacted vehicle owners to promptly arrange a free inspection and replacement of the problematic part.

This is Maruti Suzuki’s fourth such recall of the year, with a total of 1,23,351 cars recalled. The first was on January 17, for 17,362 units (both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas variants) of the Alto K10, Eeco, Brezza, S Presso, Baleno, and Grand Vitara to be checked for a possible defect in the airbag controller, which could result in non-deployment of the airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners in the event of a vehicle crash.

Six days later, on January 23, the second recall was reportedly issued for 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to inspect for a suspected problem in the rear seatbelt mounting brackets, which could loosen in the long run and influence its functionality. Meanwhile, Toyota issued a service recall for the same problem for its Hyryder SUV, which is constructed alongside the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki’s third recall was announced on April 21 for 7,213 units of the Baleno RS hatchback manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019. It was for a possible defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function, with the vehicle likely requiring increased effort in brake pedal application.

In September 2021, the automaker proactively recalled certain petrol Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, S-Cross, and XL6 models. It was done to check a probable fault in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020. These global recall campaigns were introduced to correct problems that could pose a safety risk.