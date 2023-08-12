Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Launches Pre-Fixed Vehicle Buy-Back Price Option for Customers

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, the monthly car subscription unit of the brand, has introduced a new pre-fixed buy-back price option for its White Plate Subscription Product. For the unversed, in the White Plate Subscription Product, the vehicle is registered in the name of customers.

The introduction of this new feature allows customers the choice of availing a pre-determined vehicle buy-back price for their Maruti Suzuki at the end of the subscription tenure. Furthermore, the customer also gets a pre-fixed vehicle buy-back price along with subscription rentals under this new function.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has fast evolved over the years as an alternate mode of car ownership, keeping customer convenience and flexibility at the forefront. Having celebrated the third anniversary last month, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program continues to expand its footprint and become the preferred choice of car ownership for customers."

The White Plate Subscription with buy-back option would be available in select cities based on the presence of subscription partners. The present Subscribe program offers tenure end options of returning the car to the subscription partner or retaining the car at the market decided price.

“I am thrilled to announce the introduction of more ownership options under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which would provide higher flexibility to customers in fulfilling their needs with greater ease and convenience,” added Srivastava.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the Subscribe program has grown by 292 percent in volumes in the FY 22-23. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe also offers customers the option of foreclosing the subscription plan at any point in time.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a new-age vehicle ownership program with an all-inclusive monthly rental, which includes the Ex-showroom price of the vehicle, RTO Expenses, Insurance, Accessories (Customizable) and Vehicle maintenance & Roadside assistance.