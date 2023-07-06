Maruti Suzuki to Invest 2.8 Lakh Crore by FY 2030-31, Kharkhoda Factory Starts Operations in 2025

The leading car manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki has been witnessing decent sales for the past few months. After introducing a Mahindra Thar competitor in the form of Jimny 5 door, the company also launched its much-awaited three-row MPV Invicto at the starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). During the launch event, the brand shared its future plans, saying it will double the investment by FY 2030-31.

While addressing the media at the Invicto’s launch, the company’s managing director Hisashi Takeuchi said that Suzuki has the plan to invest around 2.8 lakh crore by FY 2030-31. With this much investment, the brand aims to generate a massive turnover of Rs 4.32 lakh crore globally, which is double in numbers as compared to the FY22 numbers.

Takeuchi stated that “looking at the immense potential of the Indian automobile market, our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC), has outlined a robust growth plan. Our parent company is targeting doubling turnover by FY31. India will play a very big role in realizing this goal”, the company managing director added.

Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda Manufacturing Plant

Apart from this, officials also informed that the company has set up a new manufacturing plant in Haryana’s Kharkhoda in Sonipat, which will start its operation in 2025. The latest plant aims to produce 10 lakh vehicles annually.

Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman on Kharkhoda Plant

Reacting about the same, Maruti Suzuki chairman, RC Bhargava said that “by 2030, our export volumes could reach as much as three-quarters of a million cars, which is equal to the present capacity of the entire Suzuki Gujarat plant. So looking at the market size for the next 8 years, even if we utilize the 1 million potential of the Kharkhoda plant, we will still need more vehicles to meet the domestic and export demand."

Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plans

Meanwhile, the brand is working on some of its electric cars, which will make a global appearance in the upcoming fiscal year. While taking one of the reporters, Hisashi Takeuchi also confirmed that the company will bring six feature-loaded EVs by FY30-31 in every segment.