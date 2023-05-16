Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Sales Cross 30 Lakh Units in India

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has achieved sales milestone of 30 lakh units in the Indian market. The current-gen model of the hatch is available with two petrol engine options. The Wagon R also gets manual and automatic (AMT) gearbox choices with Idle Start Stop (ISS) function. It is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.0L petrol motor.

Commenting on the remarkable 30 Lakh sales milestone feat, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24% of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR."

Based on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes equipped with a plethora of safety features in the form of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Hold in AGS while meeting all crash test regulations including offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.

“The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s bold design, class-leading interior space, practicality, reliability and high fuel-efficiency are some of the factors that have bestowed it with the trust of over 30 lakh families,” added Srivastava.