Matter Aera Bookings Start from May 17, India's First Geared Electric Motorcycle Launch Soon
Matter Aera Bookings Start from May 17, India's First Geared Electric Motorcycle Launch Soon

Curated By: Paras Yadav

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Matter's electric bike Aera (Photo: Matter)

The booking of electric motorcycle from Matter will be open in 25 cities in India. The Matter Aera is priced at Rs 1.44 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the 5000 variant

Matter Energy will start the booking of India’s first electric motorcycle with gear from May 17. Customers have the option to book the Aera electric bike from the company’s website and also though e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The bookings will be open in 25 cities in India. The Matter Aera is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5000 variant and the higher-spec called the 5000+ is priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Matter Aera is first of its kind electric motorcycle. What sets this apart from the other electric bikes in the country is the fact that it is India’s first geared electric bike. Matter Motor has opened the doors to a new era of geared electric motorcycles with the Aera.

There are 4 gears in the Aera e-bike that allows it to go from 0-60 kmph in just 6 seconds. As per Matter Motor, this bike will allow one to easily dig up a good mileage of 25 paisa per km.

As per the information with us, the Aera will be available in 2 variants - 5000 and 5000+. The bike will be equipped with a 5kWh, liquid cooled battery pack which is expected to give a range of nearly 125 km. This motor will produce 14 bhp of top power.

Matter Aera will come equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen that will allow the rider to have Navigation, Music and other connected features on their finger tips.

    The prices announced for the 5000 and 5000+ include the FAME-II subsidy and do not include the exclusive state subsidies.

    Paras Yadav
    Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication
    first published:May 10, 2023, 11:13 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 11:13 IST