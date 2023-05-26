McLaren Artura High-Performance Hybrid Supercar Debuts in India, Priced at Rs 5.09 Crore

The British supercar-maker McLaren has launched the Artura high-performance hybrid at a sticker price of Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Designed at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking and hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, it comes with a 5-year warranty as standard. India is the 41st country in the world for McLaren to start the sales of the Artura.

Being the first company model to be built on the all-new carbon fibre MCLA platform, McLaren Artura has a best-in-class kerb weight of only 1489 kg. The supercar gets four driving modes in the form of E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track.

“We are thrilled to bring the all-new McLaren Artura to India, offering our customers the latest in automotive technology and design. Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience," said Paul Harris, Managing Director - APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

The Artura hybrid supercar flaunts a ‘shrink-wrapped’ appearance which is identical to the recent company models and driven by the McLaren design principle of ‘everything for a reason’. As for features, it gets electrical heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (eHVAC), new Digital Instrument Cluster and Smartphone mirroring.

Under the bonnet, the Artura houses a 3.0L V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine along with a lithium-ion battery pack with a combined power output of 671 bhp and peak torque of 720 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed transmission. The supercar does a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3 seconds while it reaches 200kmph from standstill in merely 8.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 330kmph.

The lithium-ion battery can be charged upto 80 percent in only 2.5 hours. In Pure EV mode, the supercar has a driving range of 31 km with a top speed of 130 kmph. The British brand claims that the Artura is the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever built with a 104g/km CO2 emissions and 4.6L/100 km mileage (WLTP certified).