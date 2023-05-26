McLaren Artura in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

Published By: Shahrukh Shah
Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 16:14 IST
McLaren Artura (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
The British supercar-maker McLaren has launched the Artura high-performance hybrid at a sticker price of Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.
McLaren Artura (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Front Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Front Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Front Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Interior (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) McLaren Artura- Interior (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Multi-functional Key (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com) Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More