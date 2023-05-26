CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

McLaren Artura in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

Published By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 16:14 IST

New Delhi, India

McLaren Artura (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)

McLaren Artura (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)

The British supercar-maker McLaren has launched the Artura high-performance hybrid at a sticker price of Rs 5.09 crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

McLaren Artura (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Front Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Front Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Side Profile (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Front Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Rear Low Profile Tyre (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
McLaren Artura- Interior (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
    McLaren Artura- Interior (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
    McLaren Artura- Multi-functional Key (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18.com)
    About the Author
    Shahrukh Shah
    Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
