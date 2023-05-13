CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136632104

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Auto » Meghalaya CM Submits Proposal to Set Up Heliports and International Airport
1-MIN READ

Meghalaya CM Submits Proposal to Set Up Heliports and International Airport

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 13:58 IST

Shillong, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Notably, the Meghalaya High Court has recently directed the state government to identify a few pockets of land for the construction of a greenfield airport

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi and submitted proposals to set up heliports and an international airport in the northeastern state to boost tourism.

The existing Shillong airport has a short runway, which is not feasible for landing of big aircraft, while the Baljek airport in Garo Hills district remained unutilised, an official said.

Also Read: Civil Aviation Ministry Requests Airports to Facilitate Seamless Passenger Flow

“Met Hon’ble Union Minister for @MoCA_GoI, Sh. @JM_Scindia ji & presented proposals— to establish heliports in Shillong & Tura, to set up an international airport in Meghalaya & to operationalize the Baljek Airport. These proposals are aimed at boosting our state’s tourism potential & economic growth through air connectivity,” Sangma said on Twitter.

Notably, the Meghalaya High Court has recently directed the state government to identify a few pockets of land for the construction of a greenfield airport as the existing facility cannot be extended to accommodate the landing of big aircraft.

top videos

    At present ATRs and smaller aircraft are landing at the existing airport and the length of the runway and the surrounding hills do not make it feasible for wide-bodied aircraft to call at the facility in Umroi near here, the court had observed.

    The court, however, made it clear that it will not interfere or impose its will if both the state and the central governments are reluctant to set up a new airport.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Paras Yadav
    Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. aviation
    first published:May 13, 2023, 13:58 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 13:58 IST