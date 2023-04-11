Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Launched in India at Rs 3.30 Crore

Mercedes-AMG, the luxury performance carmaker, has launched its flagship model, the GT 63 S E Performance, in India with a starting price of Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom, India). This 4-door coupe is the first plug-in hybrid car from Mercedes-AMG and is also the most powerful production vehicle from the brand. The vehicle made its global debut in September 2021. Moreover, the luxury brand has announced that every GT 63 S E Performance customer will receive their car keys from seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. This would definitely be a thrilling experience for the customers.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance has some subtle exterior design changes compared to the standard car. It gets a revamped front bumper, which draws inspiration from the two-door AMG GT, fresh exhaust outlets, and distinctively styled 20-inch or 21-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the sedan has a flap on the rear bumper for the charging port. Apart from these features, the standard GT 63 S 4-door coupe and the PHEV 4-door coupe have an identical appearance.

Beside these, the vehicle also gets minor interior changes. Like other Mercedes PHEV models, the super sedan provides drivers with hybrid-specific information such as an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data, and an electric motor power gauge through the MBUX infotainment system. Drivers can also adjust the sound experience within the cabin by selecting between ‘balanced’ or ‘powerful’ using the buttons located in the centre console or on the steering wheel. Furthermore, with seven drive modes and four regenerative braking levels, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance facilitates one-pedal driving under specific conditions.

The safety features of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance are also top-notch, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. The vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, which offers a comprehensive aerial perspective of the surrounding area, facilitating hassle-free parking and maneuvering in confined areas.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine with a 202 bhp electric motor. This setup provides the car with an overall output of 841 bhp and 1,470 Nm peak torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 kph in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 316 kph. The vehicle is equipped with a 6.1kWh, 400V battery pack that powers the motor, with a claimed range of 12 km in EV-only mode, and a top speed of 130 kph.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the only direct competitor to the GT 63 S E Performance in India and is priced at Rs 2.76 crore (ex-showroom, India). Mercedes-Benz India also announced reduced waiting periods for most of its models, ranging from the A-Class to the GLS Maybach, with the A-Class, C-Class, and E-Class having a waiting period of less than three months, while the S-Class has a waiting period between two to six months.

