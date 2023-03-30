Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be Launched in India on April 11

Mercedes-AMG, the performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, is set to launch its most powerful production car ever, the GT 63 S E Performance, in India on April 11, 2023. The super sedan, the first-ever hybrid model from the brand, will come equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 637 bhp power and an additional 202 bhp from the electric motor. Together, they will generate a combined output of 841 bhp and over 1,400 Nm of torque, allowing the GT 63 S E Performance to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 316 kmph.

Talking about the vehicle’s electric motor, it is powered by a 6.1kWh, 400V battery that weighs just 89 kg, and according to Mercedes, the PHEV has an electric-only range of 12 km. Additionally, the electric motor alone can achieve a top speed of 130 kmph. In certain driving situations, the car boasts one-pedal-driving capabilities, along with four levels of regenerative braking.

The GT 63 S E Performance’s exterior design features a subtle yet sleek look with a redesigned front bumper inspired by the two-door GT, new badging, an exclusive new alloy wheel design, and new exhaust outlets. The car flaunts a flap on the rear bumper that further houses the charging port. The standard model and the PHEV GT 4-door coupe model looks similar to each other.

Similar to other Mercedes PHEV models, the GT 63 S E Performance will feature several hybrid-specific displays within the MBUX system, such as an EV range indicator, real-time power consumption data, and an electric motor power gauge.

Moving on, Mercedes’ growth strategy for 2023 entails releasing 10 vehicles in the top-end market segment, and the AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s debut aligns with this plan. Following the launch of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet 4Matic+ in January, the second of the 10 launches is the super sedan, which rivals the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

