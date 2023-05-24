Mercedes-Benz Launched A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift, Details Inside

Luxury car enthusiasts in India have reason to rejoice as Mercedes-Benz, the country’s top luxury carmaker, introduces two stunning new models. The A 200 Limousine and AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift are priced at Rs 45.80 lakhs (ex-showroom) and Rs 92.50 lakhs (ex-showroom), respectively. These models showcase the perfect blend of elegance, power, and cutting-edge technology.

The Mercedes A 200 Limousine is a sight to behold with its striking and sporty exterior. The forward sloping bonnet, redesigned radiator grille, and LED rear lights exude power and dynamism, while the externally flush wheels with 17-inch 5 twin-spoke alloys add a sporty touch. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the high-tech interiors featuring a freestanding dual-screen display and a revised steering wheel with touch control panels.

But it’s not just about looks. The A-Limousine is equipped with the latest generation of MBUX, offering a more digital, smarter, and safer driving experience. The intuitive interface, customizable display styles, and advanced navigation and assistance features make every drive a delight. Plus, the Mercedes Me app allows for seamless connectivity and interaction with the vehicle.

For those seeking unparalleled performance, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Facelift is a force to be reckoned with. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, delivering a mind-boggling 421 hp, it claims the title of the most powerful hatchback in India. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission ensures lightning-fast gear changes, while the AMG Suspension and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system offer exceptional agility and control.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster India Launch on June 22, Details Inside

top videos

Inside, the AMG A 45 S boasts luxurious and sporty elements, including new aluminum AMG design trim and the Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel with touch control panels. The MBUX infotainment system takes center stage, providing intuitive technology and seamless smartphone integration.

With these new offerings, Mercedes-Benz continues to redefine luxury and performance in the Indian automotive landscape. The A 200 Limousine and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Face Lift are a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering excellence and pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering.