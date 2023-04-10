Mercedes-Benz To Launch Fully Electric EQG With Range Boosting Technology, Check Details

Amid the increase in fuel prices, many top leading car manufacturers are either transforming their vehicles into electric or launching new ones. The luxury brand Mercedes-Benz is also not leaving any stone unturned to set a new benchmark in the segment. For that, the company also has been working on its fully electric G-class range EQG for quite a long time and is all set to introduce a revolutionary feature silicon-based anodes, which claims to provide a 20 percent extra boost in its range.

Once the electric SUV hits the road with the upcoming technology, the firm will become the first one to offer California-based Titan Silicon battery material from Sila Nanotechnologies, which has been under development for several years and is now finally commercially available.

Also Read: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2023 World Premiere on April 25, Here’s All You Need to Know

According to Sila, in order to enhance EV performance, Titan Silicon is the first market-proven safe and clean full graphite anode replacement engineered for mass scale. The company also claims that with the use of this, a vehicle will be able to boost its range somewhere around between 20 to 30 percent, and will provide substantially faster charging as compared to the current EV battery type.

Sila also aims to feature its Titan Silicon material in more than one million EV vehicles by 2027 to 2028 and decided to first feature in Mercedes EQG, which is set to launch in 2024.

Read all the Latest Auto News here