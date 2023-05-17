Mercedes-Benz Vans Unveil VAN.EA Platform for All Upcoming Electric Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans is set to revolutionize the van industry with its groundbreaking VAN.EA architecture. Starting in 2026, all midsize and large vans from the automaker will be based on this innovative, modular, and scalable platform. Developed exclusively for electric vehicles (BEVs), VAN.EA represents Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to an “electric-only" strategy. By consolidating their product portfolio and reducing complexity, the company aims to achieve maximum customer value and sustainable profitability. With VAN.EA, the automaker is on track to lead the way in electric mobility.

In their pursuit of excellence, Mercedes-Benz Vans has focused on optimizing every aspect of the vehicle with their VAN.EA architecture. From aerodynamics to drivetrain, tyres, and chassis, the goal is to achieve maximum efficiency and performance. By employing a modular and scalable design, the brand ensures scale effects and synergies, resulting in leaner and faster processes. The three distinct blocks of VAN.EA offer differentiation while allowing platform synergies, catering to both private and commercial van users. With VAN.EA, Mercedes-Benz Vans sets a new benchmark for sustainable profitability and resource utilization in development and production.

VAN.EA is structured around three key blocks. The front block, featuring the electric powertrain and front axle, remains consistent across all VAN.EA variants, showcasing an optimized common parts strategy. Differentiation occurs in the other two areas. The center block enables scalable vehicle length and houses the standardized battery case, accommodating varying capacities of high-voltage batteries. The rear module offers two versions: one with an electric motor for all-wheel-drive variants and one without for front-wheel drive.

By leveraging these three blocks, VAN.EA not only provides clear differentiation between privately and commercially used vans but also allows for platform synergies that enhance overall performance and versatility.

Talking about VAN.EA-P, it is the epitome of luxury in the midsize segment. Designed to meet the highest standards of lifestyle-oriented customers, it serves as a VIP shuttle, a locally CO2 emissions-free mobile office, or a haven for leisure-active families. Powered by the cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), VAN.EA-P is always ready to conquer daily challenges. With an impressive planned range exceeding 500 kilometers, this van is perfectly suited for any adventure, even beyond city limits. Moreover, market launch plans include SAE Level 2 automated driving, with SAE Level 3 capabilities expected to be released by the end of the decade.

VAN.EA-C, on the other hand, is the pinnacle of premium commercial vans in the midsize and large segments. Built to cater to customers who prioritize functionality, range, payload capacity, and ample cargo space, VAN.EA-C offers an unrivaled base for various industries. Its modular and scalable design allows for various configurations and upfitting solutions, catering to a wide range of needs. From Last Mile Delivery vehicles for couriers, express, and parcel services to ambulances, eGrocery vans, municipal vans, box upfits, lifting platforms, and recreational vehicles (RVs), VAN.EA-C is capable of adapting to almost any commercial requirement.

Mercedes-Benz Vans, equipped with the advanced MB.OS, goes above and beyond to provide commercial customers with enhanced digital features, including access to third-party apps. Moreover, at the time of its market launch, VAN.EA-C will offer SAE Level 2 automated driving capabilities, with plans to release SAE Level 4 automation by the end of the decade.

Moving on, the automaker is set to strengthen its position in Europe, where it already leads with a 60 percent share of global sales. The company eyes substantial growth opportunities in the United States, particularly for premium commercial large vans. By 2030, Mercedes-Benz Vans aims for increased sales and profitability in the US, adding VAN.EA-based commercial vans to its portfolio. Additionally, the company plans to introduce privately positioned midsize luxury vans for the first time in the American market. Expanding into the RV segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans will unveil a line of fully electric camper vans, collaborating with international partners. With a focus on electric mobility for Last Mile Delivery, Mercedes-Benz Vans aims to redefine industry standards.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is revamping its global production network with the inauguration of its inaugural pure electric Light Commercial Vehicles (eLCV) plant in Jawor, Poland. This state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the production of premium eLCVs worldwide. As part of the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality, the VAN.EA-based large van production site will operate on net-zero carbon emissions, powered entirely by renewable energy sources. This includes a combination of photovoltaics, wind power, air heat pumps, geothermal and solar thermal energy, with a small fallback of biogas for peak demand. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz Vans will continue to produce eSprinter and Sprinter vans in Germany and establish Ludwigsfelde as a center for eVan customization, while Vitoria, Spain will manufacture VAN.EA-based midsize vans. The strategic reorganization underscores Mercedes-Benz Vans’ dedication to innovation and sustainability in the electric vehicle market.

Mercedes-Benz Vans reaffirms its commitment to electric mobility, cementing its position as a frontrunner in the European market since 2010 with the groundbreaking Vito E-CELL. Now, in 2023, Mercedes-Benz Vans offers fully electric options across all van segments, ranging from small to midsize and large vans. Embracing the next phase of its electrification strategy, the introduction of VAN.EA marks a significant milestone. By 2026, all midsize and large vans built on this modular architecture will be exclusively electric. With over 40,000 eVans already sold and a remarkable 20 percent market share in Europe for electric large and midsize vans in 2022, Mercedes-Benz Vans aims for continued robust growth in the electric vehicle sector.