Metro Line to Connect Jewar Airport with Greater Noida, Check Route, Stations and More

The proposed metro rail corridor between Knowledge Park-2 in Greater Noida and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar will have seven stations. A report by Moneycontrol quotes sources close to the development saying that six of the stations will be underground.

The 35.64 km-long metro corridor between Greater Noida and the Jewar airport is part of the 72-km metro route that will link the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to the Noida International Airport. The metro corridor project will be in two parts. The 35.64 km line from Jewar airport to Knowledge Park-2 will be the first part. The remaining 36.36 km project will connect Knowledge Park-2 to Delhi. The station at Noida International Airport is expected to be underground.

Apart from the airport, the other stations are likely to be in Techzone, International Film City, Knowledge Park-2, industrial sectors 28 and 29 and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) residential sectors 18, 19 and 20, as per the source quoted by Moneycontrol.

The Knowledge Park-2 metro station can be used by commuters as an interchange for the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line metro.

Officials say that a detailed project report of the metro corridor between Jewar airport and Knowledge Park-2 was submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to the YEIDA last year. The report has now been sent for the approval of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The DMRC is also preparing the project report for the Knowledge Park-2 to New Delhi metro line. The report could be submitted to the YEIDA by June this year. The YEIDA will forward the report to the UP government. Work on the metro section can start only after approval from the state government.

The entire metro project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore. The Noida International Airport is slated to become operational next year. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has announced that a 16 km-long expressway will also connect the airport to the Chola station in Bulandshahr. A railway track of the same length is also in the works.

Pre-construction work on the project has already started. The tender process is expected to take place soon.

