MG Astor Black Storm Edition India Launch Tomorrow, Details Inside

After witnessing an overwhelming response from feature-loaded Astor, the leading car maker MG Motor is gearing up to launch the vehicle in a special Black Storm Dark Editon under a special price range. As per the official details, the company will drop the vehicle in the Indian market on September 6 (tomorrow). It has been reported that the company has decided to release this special edition just to attract new customers during the festive season.

MG Astor Black Storm Dark Editon Launch

MG has already confirmed the news by dropping a teaser across social media platforms, featuring the upcoming Astor in the latest special edition. However, the teaser clip did not reveal much information about the vehicle, only has confirmed the launch, which is happening tomorrow.

Black Storm Dark Editon Design

Talking about the design elements first, the latest avatar of MG Astor Black Storm Edition will come with an aggressive piano black front grille, making it look more sporty than before. Customers will get dark-themed alloy wheels, paired with red disc brake calipers, enhancing the overall road appearance of the vehicle.

Black Storm Dark Editon Features

The dark edition will also flaunt the black-colored roof rails, door handles, LED headlamps and other parts of the body. In order to make it more classy and appealing, the four-wheeler will also get a red color accent at both ends. Apart from this, to make it easy for the customers to identify the latest edition, the car will also get ‘BlackStorm’ badging at the rear.

Black Storm Dark Editon Engine

Under the hood, everything will remain the same, which means the car continues to be powered by the 1.5L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated and 1.3L turbo petrol engine. The former units will generate a max power of 110bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. While the latter one produces 140bhp with 220Nm of torque.