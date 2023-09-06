MG Astor BlackStorm Limited Edition Launched, Price Starts at Rs 14.48 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the BLACKSTORM edition of its iconic MG Astor in the country. The price for the MT version is Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and for the CVT version is Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Astor Blackstorm boasts a stunning all-black exterior design that exudes an aura of sheer class. The design elements include a striking black honeycomb grille, smoked headlamps, black roof rails, door garnish, sleek black alloy wheels with eye-catching red brake calipers. To top it off, this special edition SUV proudly displays ‘Blackstorm’ badges on the front fenders, making a bold statement wherever it goes.

The cabin of the Astor Blackstorm boasts Tuxedo Black upholstery featuring exquisite red stitching. The feature highlights include Sangria Red AC vents, JBL speakers, a panoramic sunroof, electronic power steering with three selectable modes, heated ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and a modern digital key with Bluetooth connectivity.

Mr. Gaurav Gupta, the Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, had this to say about the grand unveiling: “As the entire nation gears up for the forthcoming festive season, MG Motor India aims to make our customers feel truly extraordinary with the Astor’s latest limited edition - BLACKSTORM. It exudes a premium finish, boasting a bold and distinctive design destined to capture our customers’ hearts as they seek to upgrade their rides with tech-enabled cars that not only embrace the future but also deliver an unparalleled driving experience."

Notably, the Astor is the first car in MG’s global portfolio to feature a personal AI assistant. The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor harnesses the power of mid-range radars and a versatile camera to unlock a host of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Since its debut in 2021, the Astor has been crafting unforgettable memories for its fortunate owners. Boasting best-in-class technology, Digital Car Key functionality, over 49 cutting-edge Safety features, and the highly acclaimed i-SMART features, MG Astor has unapologetically conquered the hearts of tech-savvy consumers on the hunt for automotive innovations that deliver an enriching and exhilarating driving experience.