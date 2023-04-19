MG Comet EV Brochure Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

MG Motor is all set to launch its new electric EV - the MG Comet EV, in the Indian market. Ahead of its official launch, the brochure of the car has been leaked online, thanks to Automobile Tamilan., giving auto enthusiasts an early glimpse of what to expect.

This compact, two-door EV will primarily target major cities where it can offer multiple benefits, such as easy parking and swift maneuvering through heavy traffic. Additionally, the car is expected to perform well in Tier II and Tier III cities, where electric cars have shown increasing preference.

The two-door passenger vehicle segment is relatively unexplored in India, giving the MG Comet EV a clear path ahead without any direct competitors. Priced to compete with the Tata Tiago EV, which starts at Rs 8.69 lakh, MG will announce the official pricing for the Comet EV on April 26th, 2023.

The MG Comet EV is essentially a rebranded version of the Wuling Air EV, which boasts a compact design and ample space for passengers. The car is 2974mm long, 1505mm wide, 1640mm tall, and has a 2010mm wheelbase. With a turning radius of just 4.2m, it is ideal for driving on busy streets or parking in tight spaces. Design-wise, the electric vehicle features a closed front grille, full-width LED strip, sleek headlamps, and a prominent bumper. It also boasts large doors, sporty alloy wheels, and a flat rear section. The car comes in four exciting colours: Beach Bay (blue), Serenity (green), Sundowner (orange), and Flex (red), and MG also offers Sticker styles and Lit packs to make your Comet EV stand out from the crowd.

Inside, the Comet EV offers a range of advanced features, including dual 10.25-inch screens, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital cluster. Users can pair their devices to access a range of features, such as music, turn-by-turn navigation, weather info, and real-time traffic updates. A customizable widget system is also available, which can be altered based on the user’s needs and preferences. The driver can access the car’s features easily without compromising on safety, thanks to the user-friendly interface provided by MG Motor.

The MG Comet EV is based on the GSEV platform, which has been designed specifically for urban commuters. Despite its compact size, the car utilizes a solid steel frame, ensuring structural safety with 17 hot stamping panels placed across the body-in-white. The production of Comet EV has already begun at MG Motor’s facility in Halol, Gujarat. The car is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack that delivers a power output of 42 PS and 110 Nm torque. Charging the battery takes 5 hours for 10-80 percent and 7 hours for 0-100 percent via a 3.3 kW charger. The range claimed is 230 kms, and the car features 145/70 tyres with 12-inch wheels, disc brakes in the front, and drum brakes in the rear.

Furthermore, the automaker has unveiled the Smart Key for its electrifying Smart EV - Comet, which adds to the Tech-Vibe of the vehicle’s unique and stylish design. As you prepare to unlock your MG Comet, the compact and stylish key is convenient to carry around like any mini gadget and also comes with a Digital Key Sharing Feature.

If MG Comet EV turns out to be a success in the Indian market, other OEMs might follow suit by launching similar products, making it an exciting experiment. It will be interesting to see how the young generation responds to the Comet EV.

