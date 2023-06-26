CHANGE LANGUAGE
MG Comet EV Gets Jio Powered Connected Car Features and Voice Commands

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:30 IST

Delhi, India

Jio Platforms Collaborates with MG Motor India ( Photo: MG Motor)

The collaboration will allow the customers to experience Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled feature, powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in newly launched EV Comet.

Committed to providing best-in-class car connect technology, MG Motor India, a British automobile brand, now has been owned by Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor, announced an industry-first broad range of connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms.

The collaboration will allow the customers to have seamless integration of Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched electric vehicle Comet. While confirming the news through an official press release, the brand informed that MG Comet EV customers will benefit from Jio’s innovative assets such as India’s first-ever Hinglish Voice Assistant system integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware.

Jio Platforms Collaborates with MG Motor India ( Photo: MG Motor)

The official details shared by the company suggested Hello Jio Voice Assistant has been trained to understand the native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality across India. In addition, the company also says that the feature will provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope, and many more domains. The user can turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for a cricket score with simple voice commands.

Reacting to the partnership, the company’s deputy managing director, Gaurav Gupta said that the technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. He said the current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry.

The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology, Gupta added.

