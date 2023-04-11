MG Comet EV India Launch on April 19, Here's What We Know So Far

One of the leading car manufacturers Morris Garages (MG) is all set to unveil its much-awaited EV named Comet in the Indian market on April 19, this year. The vehicle is considered one of the smallest EV four-wheelers in the company’s portfolio.

However, the firm has not revealed the price of the EV as yet. But, the report says it will be launched under the price range between Rs 10 to 15 lakh. The Indian Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which has already have seen in the international market.

Know everything about MG Comet EV

The Comet EV is the only vehicle of its class to have a three-door hatchback body layout. Customers will also have the four-seat EV with a 2,010mm wheelbase, which will allow the driver to run it smoothly on rough roads. As per the official details by the company, a twin-screen design, linked car capabilities, a multi-functional steering wheel with car connects technology, dual climate control, power window are some of the features that are being offered in the EV.

As far as the battery and range are concerned, we anticipate that it will be powered by a battery with a 20kWh or so capacity. The car might provide an iCAT-certified range of about 250 km. It is anticipated that the Comet EV will be propelled by a single rear-axle motor with a power output of about 45 horsepower. However, the company is yet to share the official specification about the same.

Read all the Latest Auto News here