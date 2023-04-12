MG Comet EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead of Launch, Check New Features

The British car manufacturer Morris Garage or MG Motors on Wednesday shared a glimpse of in-car entertainment system of the upcoming EV named Comet, which is scheduled to launch on April 19 in India. As per the official details shared by the brand, the upcoming Comet EV will feature a stylish infotainment system, equipped with modern concepts and technologies.

The company claims that Comet’s entertainment system will have an array of advanced features, intuitive controls, and seamless connectivity that lend the micro hatchback a gadget feel. On the Intelligent Tech Dashboard front, the EV will come with a sophisticated design through the Integrated Floating Wide-Screen.

The section also will feature a 10.25 head unit and a 10.25 digital cluster, supported by all-car connect technology. Amid this, the entertainment system also will be equipped with widgets of different dimensions with 3 fully customizable pages so that customers can access a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options, which will make their drives or long journey even more simpler and enjoyable.

In addition, the touchscreen infotainment system will also have intuitive controls, including voice commands, making it easy for drivers to access their preferred features without taking their eyes off the road.

Meanwhile, the MG Comet EV is considered one of the smallest three-door hatchbacks in the country. It will launch with the four-seat with a 2,010mm wheelbase, which will allow the driver to run it smoothly on rough roads. As far as the battery and range are concerned, we anticipate that it will be powered by a battery with a 20kWh or so capacity. The car might provide an iCAT-certified range of about 250 km.

