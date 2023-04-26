MG Comet EV Launched at Rs 7.98 Lakh, Becomes Most Affordable Electric Car in India

MG Motor India has launched the Comet EV at an astonishing introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. MG Comet EV is now the cheapest electric vehicle on sale in the Indian market by beating the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. The brand has also rolled out a couple of special editions of the Comet EV in the form of Gamer edition and LIT edition.

Built on Pure Electric Vehicle Platform, MG Comet EV design is based on the concept of BICO—’Big Inside, Compact Outside’. The 4-seater EV will be available for test drives from April 27, while bookings will start from May 15 followed by the deliveries during the same time. The Comet EV can be availed with multiple personalisation options including 250+ decal options, graphics etc.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch the MG Comet EV in India, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of urban mobility. The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities.”

The front passenger seat of the Comet EV get one touch slide & recline for easy ingress for the rear seat occupants. The cabin features a multi-function and uniquely designed steering with pod-like controls. It boasts of Rotary Gear Selector which is basically a futuristic rotary knob decorated with chrome rings and unique patterns.

Some of the notable features in the EV include electric window operation buttons, 12-Volt charging port, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Floating Twin Display with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, iSmart with 55+Connected Car Features, 100+ Voice Commands, Smart Start System and Digital Bluetooth Key with sharing function for up to two people.

As for safety, MG Comet EV is equipped with premium features such as Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3-point Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS and ISOFIX Child Seat. The British brand claims that the 4-seater EV is offered with a high strength vehicle body with 17 hot stamping panels. It has undergone 39 stringent tests for vehicle and battery safety.

MG Comet EV houses a 17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells which delivers a driving range of upto 230 km on a single charge. The battery pack is IP67-rated with high resistance to water and dust.

