MG Comet EV Review: Electric Car that Leaves No Room for FOMO

It isn’t easy for an automotive manufacturer to take the lead, break out from the chaos, and experiment. The amount of risk this decision holds is difficult to put into words. On the same line combined with a lot of research, MG Motor decided to go a step ahead and introduce something which was unseen and unheard before in the Indian market – a 4-seater (small) Electric Car. Undoubtedly, they analysed the requirement of modern-day commuters and launched the all-new Comet EV in India.

First things first, MG Comet EV is a 2-door, 4-seater electric vehicle made specifically for intra-city commuting as stated by the brand itself in several press presentations. It has been designed to keep in mind the swag of the modern-day young consumers or the Gen Z, as we call them. The MG Comet EV is launched at an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakhs (ex-showroom). The car can provide a decent range of 230 km on a single charge, claims MG.

Recently, we got an opportunity to get behind the wheels of MG Comet EV on the streets of Delhi. We drove the Candy White colour of the small EV and loved the response it was getting on the streets of Delhi from the bystanders.

What do we feel about the design, interior quality, features, driving dynamics, safety, and performance of the MG Comet? Here, is a detailed review to quench the thirst. So let’s find out!

MG Comet EV Design

The MG Comet is a head-turner for sure. It is a car that will not just turn heads but bring a smile to the face of someone who notices it inside out and upside down. Probably because the car looks ‘Cute’ upfront.

Let’s start with the dimensions of the MG Comet EV. The overall length is 2974 mm, the width is 1505 mm, and comes with a wheelbase of 2010 mm. MG Comet EV rides on 12-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover.

When we talk about the design, the first thing to notice here is the paintwork. The car is available in 3 single-tone options namely Candy White, Aurora Silver, and Starry Black. There are 2 dual tone options namely Apple Green & Starry Black, and Candy White & Starry Black. Furthermore, customers have the option to customize and personalize their MG Comet EV with the help of the Comet LIT pack, which is available in 4 different colour options.

Talking about the front and rear profile of the MG Comet EV. Best thing first – the logo of the new MG Comet illuminates. Modern Parallel Steps LED Headlamps and Tail lamps help to enhance the charm of the vehicle and helps it to stand apart in the crowd. Moreover, one gets connected lights both at front and the rear, to keep up with the ongoing trend.

From the sides the car looks compact, thanks to the three-door design and aero craft windows for the rear passengers.

You get a unique fidget spinner-like key with the top variant of the all-new MG Comet which has been presented in a rather fascinating avatar.

In all, the exterior design of MG Comet EV is unique and grabs eyeballs quite easily. The customization options offered by MG, further help an individual in distinguishing the car from others on the street.

MG Comet EV Cabin and Features

As soon as you step inside the cabin of the all-new MG Comet EV, you will forget its exterior appearance. The dual-tone space grey interiors of the car are soothing to the eyes. A thin bright floating twin display will further enhance your senses to give you the feeling of a luxury sedan. The car has adequate smart storage spaces for laptops and phones. However, we missed the gloved box dearly.

Since it is a two-door car, getting in and out for the rear seat occupants is smooth for kids and young adults. The one-touch slide and reclining front passenger seat make the entire process smooth. It can comfortably house 4 young people despite being compact in size.

MG cars have been popular with Indian customers for the tech and host of features that these cars offer to their customers. MG Hector, Gloster, Astor, and ZS EV, all these cars offer class-leading tech and comfort. And, the Comet EV is no different.

The car comes equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple Car Play and more than 100 Voice Commands. It boasts of more than 55 connected car features. In addition, it features 2 speakers for music and 3 fast charge compatible USB ports to charge your electronic gadgets. The company has also offered a 12V charging outlet at the front. You get a digital key with a key-sharing function too that allows one to share car keys with two individuals digitally.

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, PVC Layering on the door trim, Fabric Seat Upholstery, and Rear 50:50 Split seats are some of the highlights of the cabin of MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV will not let you feel even one bit that you are sitting inside the cabin of the most affordable electric car in India. We literally felt that the cabin with impeccable plastic quality can easily compete with cars placed two segments higher.

MG Comet EV Safety Features

The Comet EV is built on a high strength steel body with 17 hot stamping panels, claims MG. It has dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera and sensors as some of the key safety features.

The quality of reverse parking camera is decent but coupled with sensors – they manage to do a fair job and help you with the blind spots when you engage reverse gear.

The battery, basically the heart of an EV, is IP-67 rated which protects it from water and dust. Moreover, MG claims that they have done 39 stringent safety tests on the battery, some of which include a Fire Test, Thermal Diffusion, and Flip Test before launching the all-new Comet EV.

We feel as far as the city conditions are concerned, the small hatch carries adequate safety features. The door of MG Comet EV closes with a loud thud sound, which reposes the faith that while keeping this electric vehicle affordable, safety hasn’t been compromised.

MG Comet EV Performance and Range

The MG Comet EV comes equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is created from prismatic cells. This battery pack produces top power of 41 bhp and peak torque of 110 Nm.

It comes equipped with 3 driving modes namely, Eco, Normal, and Sports. Hence, in case you need to catch up – you can easily shift to sports mode to have some extra fun.

The power output is very linear and adequate. The car will not disappoint you in terms of performance for sure.

This battery takes nearly 7 hours to charge from 0 to 100 Percent. You can charge the MG Comet EV with any 16 AMP socket or via home charger that is provided by the brand on the purchase. MG Motor claims that the Comet EV delivers 230 km of driving range on a single charge.

However, during real driving conditions, one can expect a range between 150 to 180 km on a single charge. During our drive, we didn’t notice any lag in power or during the transition from low revs to higher revs.

MG Comet EV Drivability and Handling

The MG Comet is fun to drive car in thick traffic conditions. The compact design enables one to zip-zap in traffic quite smoothly. The top speed of the car is limited to 100 kmph. It is quite easy to park the vehicle.

You get a disc brake upfront and drum brakes at the rear. The combination works perfectly and there were no complaints as far as braking is concerned during our brief outing with the Comet EV. The small hatch boasts of McPherson Strut suspension at front and Multi-Link Coil Suspension at the rear. The suspension setup works decently as far as Indian road quality is taken into account.

MG Comet EV Verdict

The all-new MG Comet has already set a benchmark by being the most affordable electric car in India. Earlier we presumed it to be in the price bracket of 10 to 12 lakhs but the prices announced by MG have tuned the table upside down. Stylish design, comfortable cabin with high dose of tech, 230 km range, monthly charging cost of Rs 519 for 1000 km – leave no room for FOMO. For the unversed, FOMO stands for Fear of Missing Out.

It is a perfect car for the everyday city drive and for those who intend affordable yet stylish commuting to college or workplace. We feel MG Comet will further accentuate the EV revolution in the county and will get an overwhelming response from young urban consumers. The MG Comet can be the perfect car for all your daily drills and household chores.

