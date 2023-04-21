MG Comet EV Unveiled In India: Launch Date, Features, Range, Charging Time and More

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Comet EV in the country on April 26, with sales beginning next month. The car will be the company’s second EV in the Indian market after the ZS. MG Motor will reportedly be announcing only the starting prices for the Comet EV, initially, with the full range set to be revealed in May.

MG Comet EV is essentially a renamed version of the brand’s Wuling Air EV that’s available in markets like Indonesia. Based on SAIC’s GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) born-EV platform, MG Comet comes packed with a 17.3kWh battery which delivers 230 km of range on a single charge. The batteries on this upcoming car are reported to be sourced from Tata AutoComp. The electric motors are tuned to develop top power of 41 bhp and peak torque of 110Nm.

Measuring 2,974mm in length, 1,640mm in height and 1,505mm in width, the car will have a two-door layout, with a seating capacity for up to 4 passengers. MG has employed a boxy design to ensure the maximum utilisation of the available space. The company has done fairly well to create a roomy cabin despite all the constraints of size. The dimensions are aimed to allow MG Comet better maneuverability in congested urban areas, without compromising on practicality.

While the MG Comet may be small in size, the EV is packed with features including a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system. Comet is the first mass-market EV to sport a dual 10.25-inch infotainment screen layout. Other highlights of the Comet EV’s interior include a two-spoke steering wheel that features Apple iPod-inspired controls, a strict four-seater layout and the typical space advantages of born EVs.

In terms of safety, the car gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, a speed-sensing door lock function, a seat-belt reminder system, and impact sensing auto door-unlock function.

The Comet EV is likely to be priced somewhere between Rs 10-12 lakh, competing against Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

