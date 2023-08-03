MG Comet Gamer Edition Launched, Priced at Rs 65000 More Than Standard Model

MG Motor India has launched the highly anticipated ‘Gamer Edition’ of the Comet EV, setting a new benchmark in the electric vehicle segment.

The automaker has teamed up with the renowned gamer, MORTAL (Naman Mathur), the OG MVP, to curate a one-of-a-kind custom car that will undoubtedly appeal to the gaming community.

Furthermore, this exclusive gaming-inspired masterpiece is available at an additional price of Rs 64,999 over the existing car cost. Interested buyers can either book it online through the official website of MG or at MG dealerships across India.

Inspired by the adrenaline rush of gaming, this edition offers dark and light themes, creating a sense of zaniness that gamers will absolutely love. Furthermore, it is available across all Comet EV variants – Pace, Play, and Plush.

The Comet EV Gamer Edition features a futuristic external design made of recycled plastic and finished in a mesmerising black chrome and metal shade that is illuminated with an attractive texture. Its distinct exteriors have a striking appeal that draws attention on the highways.

The interior of the Comet EV Gamer Edition features neon elements derived from glowing materials, exuding a captivating ambiance that appeals to both gamers and fans. The cabin’s ambient light and tactile patterns on the key further enhance the overall appeal, making it a perfect fit for the gaming tribe.

The collaboration between MG Motor India and MORTAL goes beyond just designing a car. It represents MG’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation. The automaker has been a pioneer in the industry with groundbreaking initiatives like MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse.