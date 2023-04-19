MG Cyberster Roadster EV Debuts at Auto Shanghai 2023, Goes on Sale Next Year

British automaker MG Motor has made a much-awaited return to sports car production. After teasing a pure electric convertible similar to the now-discontinued Tesla Roadster, MG has taken the wraps off its all-electric Cyberster sportscar at the ongoing Auto Shanghai international motor show in China. While unveiling the Cyberster EV, MG promised to roll out the production version of its fully-electric sportscar within a year.

The SAIC-owned British carmaker is touting the Cyberster EV as a high-performance electric sportscar. Cyberster EV, MG’s first sportscar in years, will boast cutting-edge driver technology and a futuristic cabin.

Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director of MG’s Marylebone design studio in London, opened up about the vision of the company for Cyberster EV. Mr Gotham said, “Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sportscar drivers, which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for the company. Cyberster’s design is respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and brings back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”

Cyberster’s evocative exterior indeed pays homage to MG’s glorious sporting legacy. Cyberster’s design language is punctuated by the distinctive long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces. These design elements are reminiscent of the much-admired roadsters from MG’s storied heritage.

At the same time, the LED headlights look modern. The drop-top sportscar’s alloy wheels are quite slick and give the EV a nice sporty stance.

Sportscar enthusiasts will certainly appreciate the car’s scissor doors and the Kammback rear design. At the rear, MG has added unique arrow-shaped taillights and a split rear diffuser which enhances the EV’s sporty character.

The MG Cyberster is expected to be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor specifications. In the base model, Cyberster’s powerful all-electric powertrain will deliver 309hp. Dual-motor models will offer up to 543hp. This essentially means that Cyberster’s top-end variant will be the most powerful MG ever.

The MG Cyberster electric convertible will go on sale in the UK and Europe in the summer of 2024. It remains to be seen if MG brings the Cyberster EV to India. MG currently sells only the ZS EV in the country.

