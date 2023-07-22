CHANGE LANGUAGE
MG Files Design Patents of Baojun Yep EV, Plans to Launch Another E-Micro SUV in India
1-MIN READ

MG Files Design Patents of Baojun Yep EV, Plans to Launch Another E-Micro SUV in India

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 12:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming MG Baojun Yep electric (File Photo)

Upcoming MG Baojun Yep electric (File Photo)

The company has already unveiled the Baojun Yep in China, and the Indian version is likely to share the similar design elements in future.

As electric vehicle culture started exploding in the Indian market, many car manufacturers either turning their existing vehicles into EVs or launching new ones. To follow the trend, the leading car maker Morris Garages (MG) is all set to introduce another compact EV, which is likely to hit the market somewhere around 2025. It has been reported that the brand already filed a design patent under the name Baojun Yep.

The company has already unveiled the  Baojun Yep in China, and the Indian version is likely to share the same design elements. The electric micro-SUV will be based on the company’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, the same one that is for the newly launched Comet EV.

Upcoming MG Baojun Yep Design

Ir has been reported that the upcoming Baojun Yep will be a retro-themed electric SUV with three doors. The four-seater EV is likely to come with square-shaped LED headlights, a bumper with a tough appearance, roof rails, a huge bulging wheel arch, and the company’s logo on the front grill.

Moving towards the rear, customers might get LED tail lamps set up, similar to the Comet EV. The car also will have a rear wiper, defogger, shark fin antenna among others.

As far as the size is concerned, Baojun Yep might feature a length size of 3,381mm, height of 1,721mm, and 1,685mm, and width of 1,685mm. When it comes to the wheelbase, it is liekly to be 2,110mm, which is bigger as compared to the Comet.

Upcoming MG Baojun Yep Powertrain

If rumors are to be believed, the Baojun Yep will feature a 28.1 kWh battery pack, paired with only an electric motor at the rear axle. The vehicle is expected to generate a max power of 67 BHP and 140Nm of peak torque. Talking about the range, it might produce somewhere around 300 km to 310 km (CLTC).

first published:July 22, 2023, 12:09 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 12:35 IST