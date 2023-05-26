MG Gloster Black Storm Edition Teased Ahead of Official Launch, Watch Video

Get ready to be swept away by the stunning new offering from MG Motor India. The highly anticipated Gloster Black Storm edition has been teased through an intriguing video, leaving car enthusiasts in awe.

As the name suggests, this special edition SUV is expected to boast an irresistible all-black treatment, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to an already remarkable vehicle.

The Gloster Black Storm edition is likely to be based on the top-spec variant, raising the bar even higher for luxury SUVs in its segment. The video teaser provides a glimpse of the Gloster Black Storm edition, showcasing a badge on the fenders proudly displaying the Black Storm lettering. This captivating SUV is expected to feature an all-black paint job and black-painted alloy wheels, creating a bold and dynamic visual impact. Furthermore, MG Motor India is likely to transform the chrome accents into a darker shade, adding an element of exclusivity.

Currently, the Gloster is available in two trim levels, Sharp and Savvy, with the choice of either a six- or seven-seat layout. However, the upcoming Black Storm edition is expected to set itself apart with its distinct design elements and premium features.

Inside the Gloster Black Storm edition, MG Motor India is expected to offer a luxurious dark leather upholstery with contrast stitching, elevating the overall ambiance and refinement of the cabin. The interior is set to be equipped with a plethora of advanced features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a premium 12-speaker sound system, and powered front seats with heating and cooling functionality. Additional features such as a PM 2.5 filter will ensure a clean and healthy environment for occupants.

The Gloster is already known for its impressive array of features, and the Black Storm edition will be no exception. It is expected to retain key highlights such as a panoramic sunroof, Level 1 autonomy, seven terrain and driving modes, 64 colors ambient lighting, and over 75 i-Smart connected car features. Safety will also be a top priority, with features including a 360-degree camera, hill hold and descent control, ESP, traction control, and six airbags, among others.

Under the hood, the Gloster Black Storm edition will be powered by the same 1,996cc, inline four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine found in the current Gloster models. This potent engine produces 213 bhp of power (159 bhp with 2WD) and an impressive torque of 478.5Nm (373.5Nm with 2WD). The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. Notably, this engine has recently been updated to comply with the stringent BS6 phase-2 norms, ensuring optimal performance and reduced emissions.

While an official launch date for the MG Gloster Black Storm edition is yet to be announced, the teaser has undoubtedly generated immense excitement among automotive enthusiasts. MG Motor India continues to redefine the standards of luxury and innovation in the Indian automotive market. With the upcoming Gloster Black Storm edition, MG Motor India is set to make waves and capture the hearts of SUV enthusiasts with its distinctive design, advanced features, and unparalleled performance.