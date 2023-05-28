MG Gloster Black Storm Edition Teased Once Again, Launch on May 29

MG Motor, a leading car manufacturing company owned by Shanghai-based Chinese state SAIC Motor, has been working on a special model of its hot-selling product Gloster. Now, the brand is all set to launch the SUV’s Black Storm edition on May 29, this year.

It has been reported that the upcoming Gloster Black Storm edition will come in a 4X4 model. As the name suggests, it will come in a whole black avatar, featuring a black color scheme, and red accents on the bumpers, ORVMs, and side panels. Customers will also get a stylish yet unique Black Storm badging on its rear profile. As far as the cabin is concerned, it will flaunt an all-black colour treatment, with dark upholstery and red ambient lighting.

Upcoming MG Gloster Dark Editon Powertrain

The king-size SUV will feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It will be offered in two-tunning levels, a single turbo that will generate a max power of 161 BHP and 375Nm of peak torque and a twin-turbo model that will churn out a massive power of 215BHP and 480 Nm torque. Both the units will be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Features like dual climate control, ADAS technology, an automatic panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, voice command, and autonomous parallel parking among others will be carried forward in the 7 seater’s upcoming dark edition.

MG Gloster Dark Edition Rivals

The Giant SUV will continue to compete against Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq.