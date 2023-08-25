MG Motor India Marks Glorious 100 Years with 'Driving Smiles' Centenary Campaign

MG Motor India, the iconic British automaker known for its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to innovation, resilience, and customer satisfaction, is proudly celebrating its centenary year.

With a legacy defined by technology and an ethos of spreading happiness, the brand takes immense pride in its journey within the Indian market, a story marked by community-building, diversity promotion, and the strengthening of the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

MG Motor India has announced its exciting centenary campaign, dubbed “100 years of Driving Smiles," to highlight this historic anniversary. The campaign, which will begin on August 10 and run through November 30, 2023, aims to celebrate MG’s amazing 100-year journey and express sincere gratitude to the devoted supporters who have been an integral part of this journey. As a gesture of appreciation, the campaign features an array of enticing offers:

20 percent discount on a variety of Accessories.

Up to 40 percent discount on Value Added Services.

10 percent discount on Extended Warranty & Roadside Assistance Extension.

Exclusive “100 Years” MG Car Badge.

Complimentary Vehicle Checkup & Wash.

A relaxing Staycation through the brand’s Referral Program.

To avail these incredible offers and for more information, all MG customers can simply visit their nearest MG dealership or conveniently access the details via the My MG App.

Gaurav Gupta, the Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, shared his thoughts on this joyous occasion, saying, “As MG embarks on this remarkable journey of a hundred years, it’s an absolute pleasure to celebrate this milestone with our valued consumers, who have been an integral part of this incredible journey. As a brand committed to exceptional customer service, this initiative will enhance MG’s affinity amongst our customers. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with them and provide valuable offers that enhance their ownership experience. Join us in commemorating this remarkable journey, filled with accomplishments, milestones, and a future of excitement and innovation."

MG continues to demonstrate its forward-thinking and progressive approach to fulfil the discerning needs of today’s motorists with an unwavering dedication to redefine the customer experience. When it comes to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric practises, MG Motor India has never stopped pushing boundaries. This centenary campaign highlights MG’s constant commitment to making each and every customer as an essential part of its enduring legacy.