Home » Auto » MG Motor India Reports 14 Percent Sales Growth with 5,125 Units in June 2023
1-MIN READ

MG Motor India Reports 14 Percent Sales Growth with 5,125 Units in June 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:39 IST

New Delhi, India

MG Comet EV (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

MG Motor India reported 14 percent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to 4,504 units in June 2022

MG Motor India on Saturday reported 14 percent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Pick-up Available at Discounts Ranging Between 6-8 Lakh, Details Inside

“Supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season," it said.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023 , the company said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40 percent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 01, 2023, 12:39 IST
