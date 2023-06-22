MG StudioZ Launched in India, Redefines Automotive Retail Experience

MG Motor India has officially launched MG StudioZ—an extraordinary and immersive experience that utilizes the interactive capabilities of virtual reality and augmented reality.

This cutting-edge initiative aims to bring MG closer to car enthusiasts and provide them with an unparalleled encounter with the brand. With features like a digital running façade, video wall configurator, and a mega visualizer complete with a dedicated VR/AR zone, MG StudioZ promises an unmatched journey into the world of MG.

A major highlight of MG StudioZ is its offering of a wide range of MG merchandise, enabling customers to express their passion for the brand and take home a piece of the extraordinary MG experience. The studio offers a dynamic and personal digital environment that is well matched to the preferences and aspirations of the modern urban buyer, someone who is both tech-savvy and has an unwavering passion for automobiles.

To mark the inauguration of MG StudioZ, the company will be showcasing two exceptional vehicles—the recently launched Comet EV, a smart electric vehicle designed for urban mobility, and the ZS EV, India’s first pure-electric internet SUV.

Expressing his excitement about the inauguration, Udit Malhotra, Marketing Head of MG Motor India, stated, “MG’s first Digital Studio in Chennai embodies our brand’s unwavering commitment to digital innovation and customer-centricity. StudioZ flawlessly encapsulates the convergence of automotive experiences and technology, bringing the best of both worlds under one roof. This studio represents our vision for the future of automotive retailing. As omnichannel brand presence gains increasing significance, digital interfaces like StudioZ bridge the gap between the brand and customers, enhancing their overall buying experience."

Additionally, the store has been carefully planned with an emphasis on enticing the younger generation. It is the perfect location for people looking for an immersive and thrilling automotive experience because it includes appealing attractions designed exclusively to engage Gen Z customers.

The inauguration of MG StudioZ marks yet another milestone in MG Motor’s journey as a trailblazer in the automotive industry. As the company continues to redefine automotive retail and set new industry standards, it remains firmly committed to delivering exceptional products and unforgettable user experiences.

With MG StudioZ, MG Motor India has taken a remarkable step towards revolutionizing the way car enthusiasts interact with automobile brands, paving the way for a more immersive and personalized automotive retail experience.