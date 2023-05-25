MG ZS EV Achieves Sales Milestone of 10k Units in India, Details Here

The leading car manufacturing company MG announced that the brand’s globally successful ZS EV has unlocked a milestone by crossing the 10,000 sales mark in India. The company in its official press release stated that ever since it was launched, it became the country’s first pure-electric Internet SUV, and has become a popular Green-plate among all the EV enthusiasts in India.

MG ZS EV has been introduced in the country in two models Excite and Exclusive. Both the cars have been priced Rs Rs 23.38 lakh and Rs 27.29 lakh respectively. (Ex-showroom)

MG ZS EV Specs

The ZS EV comes with the biggest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that fulfills the highest worldwide safety requirements. It has a strong motor that produces the best-in-class a max power of 174.33bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 8.5 seconds. Apart from this, the flagship electric SUV is also equipped with a prismatic cell battery, which has a high energy density and so improves range and longevity.

MG ZS EV Charging Option

The ZS EV has six charging options: DC Super-Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers, AC Fast Chargers at MG dealerships, Portable charger with ZS EV, 24X7 RSA - for mobile charging support, and the MG Charge Initiative, a first-of-its-kind initiative by MG India to install 1000 AC fast chargers within community spaces across India in 1000 days to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure. MG India provides free installation of an AC fast charger at the home or workplace of ZS EV users.