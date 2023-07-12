MG ZS EV Launched With Level-2 ADAS Tech, Price Starts at Rs 27.89 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2 ADAS in the country. The price starts at Rs 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: Autonomous Level-2 ADAS

The Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) system in the MG ZS EV improves passenger safety and the driving experience by operating on three degrees of sensitivity: low, medium, and high, as well as three levels of warning: tactile, aural, and visual. Even in heavy traffic, a hassle-free driving experience is guaranteed by Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

The Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system improves safety by alerting the driver to probable crashes and initiating autonomous braking if the driver does not take any action. The Speed Assist System (SAS) warns you and stops you from driving too fast. Lane functions increase safety by assisting in the prevention of unintended lane departure. By decreasing driver tiredness and keeping a safe distance from the car in front, adaptive cruise control (ACC) improves convenience and safety.

MG ZS EV: Charging

Talking about the charging options, the MG ZS EV gets six options, including community chargers, plug-and-charge cables onboard, RSA (Roadside Assistance), DC Super-Fast Chargers at dealerships, and AC Fast Chargers that MG can install in homes and businesses.

MG ZS EV: Variants & Color Option

The SUV is offered in a total of three variants namely Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. In terms of color options, the ZS EV is offered in Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

MG ZS EV: Design

In terms of design, the MG ZS EV features full LED Hawkeye headlamps, LED tail lamps, and R17 Tomahawk hub design alloy to name a few.

MG ZS EV: Interior Features

The ZS EV’s interior design combines comfort and elegance. It comes in two themes that are already available for existing models: a Dual-tone Iconic ivory theme and a Dark Grey theme. The vehicle further offers first-in-segment rear AC vents.

The ZS EV is equipped with next-generation iSMART technology that provides 75+ connected car capabilities for more enjoyable and seamless driving. Without a physical key, the ZS EV can be easily locked, unlocked, started, and even driven with the industry-first Digital Key. Furthermore, the SUV also boasts a segment-leading 10.11 inch HD Touchscreen infotainment system in addition to a full digital instrument panel with a 7 inch integrated LCD screen.

Not just these, the ZS EV comes equipped with 100+ VR commands through which one can control an array of features like the music, the AC, the Sky Roof, and the navigation. It also offers weather forecast information and live location information.

MG ZS EV: Safety Features

Talking about the safety features, the MG ZS EV gets the first-in-segment 360-degree around view camera with rear parking sensors. Another first-in-segment feature that one can find the SUV is the Hill Descent Control (HDC). Besides these, the vehicle boasts of features like six airbags (dual, front, side, and curtain), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-start assist.

MG ZS EV: Engine Specification

Under the hood, the ZS EV draws its power from an 8-layer hairpin motor that generates a top power of 174 bhp. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. Furthermore, the ZS EV is offered with three driving modes namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.