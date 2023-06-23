Mitsubishi Pajero Plunges 1,640 Feet, All Passengers Survive

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram, a group of passengers narrowly escaped tragedy when their Mitsubishi Pajero SUV plunged to a staggering depth of 1,640 feet.

Miraculously, all passengers on board survived the horrifying crash, as reported by Cartoq. The exact cause of the vehicle’s sudden descent remains unknown, but local reports suggest that the car may have lost its brakes or slipped from the edge. Startling images of the wreckage depict the mangled Pajero, bearing extensive damage and beyond recognition.

It is important to note that walking away unscathed from such accidents does not automatically imply exceptional build quality. Vehicle safety depends on multiple factors beyond the proper use of seatbelts, highlighting the importance of comprehensive safety features.

Let’s take a look at the features of the Pajero Sport which played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the passengers on board. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is renowned for its exceptional off-road capabilities and tackling challenging mountainous landscapes. It also has well-tuned suspension and braking mechanisms which means that even when driving on uneven and rugged mountain roads, the vehicle offers a smooth and controlled ride, reducing the risk of accidents caused by loss of control.

Also Read: Sunny Deol and Father Dharmendra Strike Pose with Porsche 911 GT3, Pics Inside

The SUV is powered by a robust 2477cc diesel engine, which delivers optimum power and torque. This means that even when driving uphill or on steep slopes, the Pajero Sport can maintain sufficient power and acceleration. It also includes a 5-speed automatic transmission. This feature allows for seamless gear shifting, providing drivers with better handling and control over the vehicle’s speed.

Mitsubishi Pajero boasts a generous ground clearance of 215 mm, which means it has ample space between the bottom of the vehicle and the ground. This allows the SUV to navigate over obstacles, rocks and uneven surfaces without getting stuck or damaged. The wheelbase of 2800 mm provides stability and balance to the vehicle, even when driving on steep inclines.

The Pajero Sport is equipped with various safety features to enhance passenger protection. These include ABS with EBD (Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) that prevents wheels from locking up during sudden braking, a hydraulic brake booster that improves braking efficiency, a collapsible steering column that absorbs impact in case of a collision, and an anti-intrusion brake pedal that reduces the risk of foot injuries during accidents.