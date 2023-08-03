Mumbai: 1 Lakh+ Commuters Suffers After BEST Bus Drivers Go For Flash Strike

Over more than 160 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses have stopped working on August 2 in Mumbai after more than 500 drivers from the wet lease bus went on strike, demanding a hike in their salary packages, better facilities, and amenities at all the bus stations.

However, BEST, which provides the transportation service for almost around 32 lakh to 33 lakh passengers on a daily basis, did not release any details regarding the impact caused by the strike on the service as yet.

BEST Bus Drivers Flash Strike

The massive strike also affected the commuters who often use these buses over any other means of transport in major spots, including the routes linked to Mumbai’s Mulund and Ghatkopar stations. It has been reported that the flash strike also created an impact on overall 20 bus routes as only a few busses were operational, causing inconvenience among daily travelers.

Here’s What BEST’s Official Says

One of the officials from BEST told the media that the workers from the private bus company SMT, have also stopped working at Mulund and Ghatkopar stations amid ongoing protests by the bus driver community over the salary hike, causing problems and inconvenience among the commuters on multiple bus routes.

BEST Beses On Wet Lease Model

It has been reported that the BEST authorities have hired the busses from Daga Group on a wet lease model, which not only allows them to own the vehicle, but also gives them the rights to decide the driver’s salaries structure, control the conductor, bears the vehicle’s maintenance, and provides the fuel cost.

Similar Strike in Past

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such a flash strike has been organized by these drivers. Earlier, on 18 July, somewhere around 30 drivers of wet lease buses at Wadala bus station stopped working and went on to flash strike, demanding the same thing.