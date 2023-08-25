Mumbai: 312 Ganpati Special Trains Announced To Ease Festive Rush, Details Inside

In an effort to ensure a seamless travel experience for train passengers during the upcoming festive season, Indian Railways has announced the launch of a fleet of Ganpati Special Trains.

These special trains are set to ease the anticipated rush ahead of the Ganpati festival. Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have collaboratively announced the operation of 312 Ganpati Special Trains, anticipating the surge in demand during this auspicious period.

While the Western Railway will assist by operating an additional 55 Ganpati Special Trains, the Central Railway has taken the lead by organising the operation of 257 special trains. It should be noted that these trains would run mostly from Mumbai and a number of other locations in Maharashtra.

Ganapati Festival Special Train Services-CR & WR running 312 services in 2023 as compared to 294 in 2022.(18 more services this year) (CR-257WR-55Total-312) 62 Unreserved services increased this year.Total 94 unreserved services running in 2023 as compared to 32 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6FNjPPYRJs — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 24, 2023

According to a statement by the Railways, “In a dedicated effort to cater to the transportation needs of devotees, a total of 312 Ganpati special train services have been planned for this year. This reflects an increase of 18 services compared to the 294 services provided in 2022."

The Central Railway will be pivotal in this initiative, with 257 Ganpati Special train services scheduled for 2023. This figure shows a considerable increase of 18 services compared to the previous year. The number of Ganpati Special Train services for 2023 will increase dramatically thanks to an additional 55 trains from the Western Railway.

The Ganpati festival witnesses a substantial increase in passenger traffic on both the Central Railway and Western Railway, particularly on routes connecting Mumbai to other regions of the state.

In comparison to the previous year, the Central Railway is all set to operate 18 more Ganpati Special trains during this festive season. Similarly, the railway managed 294 special trains during the Ganpati festival season in 2022.

In terms of services, this year will see 218 reserved services, a decrease from the 262 services offered in 2022. However, the unreserved trains will see a significant rise, with 94 services this year compared to just 32 last year.

According to projections, the Central Railway expects 1.04 lakh people to board reserved trains, bringing in about Rs 5.13 million in revenue. Furthermore, it’s anticipated that 1.50 lakh passengers will benefit from the unreserved train services.