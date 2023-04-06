Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Travel Underwater For 21 Kilometres

The construction work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is in full swing and the Railways keeps giving regular updates to the public. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that the bullet train project is expected to be completed in about 4 years following the delay of its original deadline of December 2023. Currently, the project has finished 26 per cent of its work.

Passengers going from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in the country’s first bullet train will be able to experience travelling underwater. The 21-kilometre stretch that is named the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor will pass under the water in Thane. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

The time frame for the commencement of the project can be ascertained after the completion of land acquisition, technical approval and related timelines. The MAHSR project is based on world-class Japanese Shinkansen technology which is popular for its safety and reliability. The technology has been active since 1964 and zero fatalities have been reported till now.

A total of three depots will be built for the bullet train, one of which will be in Maharashtra and two in Gujarat. One of the depots will be in Surat and the other in Sabarmati. Recently, the Ministry of Railways also shared a picture of the depot being built in Sabarmati.

Reports suggest that the bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just three hours as opposed to the fastest of 6 hours and 10 mins covered by Bhuj AC Superfast Express. The train will run at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour and it will reduce the travel time by half.

The first contract of the project was signed in March this year by the NHSRCL and MEIL-HCC in a joint venture for the design and construction of the underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex. The JV reportedly comprises Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited which will have 54 months to fulfil the construction at a total cost of Rs 3,681 crore.

