Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Work on 21 Km Long Undersea Tunnel Starting Soon

As part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the construction of a 21 km undersea tunnel between Shilphata and Vikhroli is ready to begin. This development comes after when an underground Mumbai bullet train station came to its final stage.

The work has been taken care of by Afcons Infrastructure Limited.

Commenting about the same, an official said that the country has witnessed a tunnel for a high-speed railway for the first time, which will track down between the underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata near Kalyan. It has been reported that almost a seven-km-long single-tube undersea tunnel at Thane Creek will be housing twin tracks. Apart from this, the tunnel will have more than 38 equipment rooms at 37 locations, which will be constructed adjoining the tunnel area.

To construct this tunnel, tunnel boring machines (TBMs) with a cutter head of 13.1-m in diameter will be used, which is double the size of those used for the Metro. Three TBMs will be used to make about 16 km of the tunnel portion and the remaining 5-m stretch will be through a procedure named the new Austrian tunnelling method (NATM).

According to the reports, the undersea tunnel will be somewhat 25 to 65 metres deep from the ground surface. The makers will be making the deepest construction point 114 metres below Parsik Hill near Shilphata.

As technology growing quite fast lately, it is directly affecting plants and trees as well. One of the officials told the media that a concerned team has already taken the permissions from the administration to remove more than 1,828 trees at Vikhroli, which will create a huge impact on the 3.9252-hectare area in upcoming days.

Read all the Latest Auto News here