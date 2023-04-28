Mumbai Airport Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Air Hub with Record 102 Percent Growth in Passenger Traffic for 2022-23

The Mumbai airport has achieved a phenomenal growth in passenger traffic, emerging as the fastest-growing air hub in the country for the year 2022-23. According to the latest data released by the airport authorities, the city’s air terminal witnessed a remarkable surge of 102 percent in passenger footfall, leaving other airports far behind.

This exceptional performance has put the Mumbai airport on the top of the list of busiest airports in the country. The airport has been witnessing a steady growth in passenger traffic over the years, but the latest figures have taken everyone by surprise.

Also Read: Lufthansa to Start Operations on New Routes from India Later This Year

The airport officials credit this achievement to their relentless efforts to provide world-class facilities and services to the passengers. The airport has been focusing on enhancing its infrastructure, upgrading its technology, and improving its operational efficiency to ensure a seamless travel experience for the passengers.

This growth in passenger traffic is expected to have a significant impact on the aviation industry and the overall economy of the country. With the Mumbai airport emerging as the fastest-growing air hub, it is likely to attract more investments and create more job opportunities in the aviation sector.

The Mumbai airport has set a benchmark for other airports in the country to follow. It is a testament to the city’s vibrant spirit and the airport’s commitment to excellence. The airport authorities have expressed their gratitude to the passengers, airlines, and stakeholders for their support and cooperation in achieving this remarkable feat.

Read all the Latest Auto News here