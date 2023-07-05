Mumbai Airport Expands Security Check Facility at International Terminal

Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport on Tuesday announced it has expanded its security check facility at its international terminal with the addition of eight security lanes.

Besides, the facility has also expanded its total processing area to 5,735 sq metres from 4,370 sq metres earlier as part of the second phase of the capacity enhancement initiative, it said.

The first phase of this project was thrown open on March 27, 2023, which added eight new security lanes, which included a brand new domestic-to-domestic (D2D) transfer facility. The second phase of this project focused on enhancing the experience by nearly doubling the processing space at the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC).

With the infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square metres of dedicated space for security screening, and 328 square metres of newly created domestic transfer security check area.

The newly designed PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 sq metres, making it one of the largest across airports in the country, the airport operator said.

“We have commissioned eight new security lanes and the expansion of our integrated pre-embarkation security check. This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA, and ensures a faster and secure travel experience for all our passengers," a Mumbai Airport spokesperson was quoted as saying in the statement. The expanded facility is a key enabler for smooth passenger movement, it added.