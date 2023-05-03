CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Domestic Flights to Operate From Terminal 1 by June 1, 2023

Curated By: Paras Yadav

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Photo: Mumbaiairlines/Facebook)

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. (Photo: Mumbaiairlines/Facebook)

The passenger advisory on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Airport states that from 1st June, all domestic SpiceJet flights will operate from Terminal 1 at CSMIA

SpiceJet has recently announced that all its domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport by June 1, 2023

The information has been received from the official twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The passenger advisory on the tweet states “Dear passengers, with effect from 1st June, 2023, all domestic @flyspicejet flights will operate from T1 of #MumbaiAirport. We request you to please check with the airline prior to leaving for the airport".

About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication
first published:May 03, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 15:10 IST