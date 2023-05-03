Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Domestic Flights to Operate From Terminal 1 by June 1, 2023

SpiceJet has recently announced that all its domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport by June 1, 2023

The information has been received from the official twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The passenger advisory on the tweet states “Dear passengers, with effect from 1st June, 2023, all domestic @flyspicejet flights will operate from T1 of #MumbaiAirport. We request you to please check with the airline prior to leaving for the airport".

