Mumbai Airport Witnesses Growth of 23 Percent Rise in Footfall This May: CSMIA

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handled a total of 43,43,806 passengers, with 2,109,607 arrivals and 2,234,199 departures in May 2023

Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport on Friday said it has recorded a 23 percent year-on-year growth in passenger footfall to 43,43,806 passengers in May, signalling a strong rebound in air travel.

The airport had handled a total of 35 lakh passengers in May last year. Backed by its strong connectivity and infrastructure, the airport observed a surge in domestic and international passenger numbers during the period, the private airport operator said.

It also said that the airport has recovered more than 100 percent in domestic and international sectors compared to the pre-Covid level.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) handled a total of 43,43,806 passengers, with 2,109,607 arrivals and 2,234,199 departures in May 2023, it said.

Comparing May 2023 to April 2023 (40,14,823 passengers), the Mumbai Airport has experienced an 8 per cent increase in passenger numbers, showcasing the airport’s consistent growth.

CSMIA said there was also a surge in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with the facility handling 26,054 ATMs in the previous month alone.

On May 27, CSMIA witnessed substantial passenger movement numbers with a total of 1,51,356 passengers, including 76,037 arrivals and 75,319 departures.   Among domestic destinations, Delhi contributed the highest volume at 2,77,911 arrivals and 2,76,192 departures, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, it stated.

On the international routes, Dubai saw a staggering influx of 1,00,581 arrivals and 1,13,859 departures followed by Abu Dhabi and Singapore, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
