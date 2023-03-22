The Mumbai Coastal Road work has resumed. However, the BMC has pushed the deadline for the completion of the project to May 2024. Earlier, the coastal road in Mumbai was supposed to be ready by November 2023. But a section of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) got damaged and the whole tunneling work was halted for a period of three months. The work resumed last week when the TBM’s spare part finally arrived from Italy.

Talking about it in detail, 72% of work has already been completed. Only 28% of work is remaining which is unlikely to finish by November. Hence, it was decided to extend the deadline. The plan is to build Twin Tunnels along the 10.6 km Mumbai Coastal road that stretches from Princess Street in Marine Drive to Worli end of Bandra Worli sea link. Having said that, each tunnel will run from Priyadarshini Park to Girgaum Chowpatty for a 2.07 km.

Also Read: Mumbai Coastal Road: Traffic Diversion in Place for Five Months Amid Construction Work | See Details

As for the lengths of the tunnel, the north-bound tunnel from Priyadarshini Park to Marine Drive is 2072m long. The south-bound tunnel, on the other hand, is 2082m long. The latter is 10 m longer than the former due to a slight curvature on the route. According to a source, a breakthrough in the southbound tunnel from Marine Drive to Priyadarshini Park is likely to happen by April 15.

The TBM is 12.2 m wide and is considered to be the first-of-its-kind undersea tunnel to be executed in the country. Earlier, it was planned to dismantle the TBM and relaunch it from the worksite near the Priyadarshini Park after the completion of the first tunnel. However, due to complex logistic work, it was decided to rotate the TBM and commence the boring for the second tunnel from Girgaum Chowpatty side.

Read all the Latest Auto News here