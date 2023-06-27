Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express - Train Number, Timings, Ticket Price, Route and More

Indian Railways has announced the first Vande Bharat Express for Goa. The train will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Madgaon station in Goa. However, this is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra. The train numbers allocated for the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express are 22229 and 22230. This train will operate 6 days a week, except Friday. Indian Railways expects a boost in the tourism sector of these two states.

“At present, the journey from Madgaon station in Goa to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, covering a distance of about 586 km, takes about 11-12 hours. This distance can be covered by Vande Bharat train in just 8 hours, due to which the passengers will save about 3-4 hours,"according to a statement by the Indian Railways.

Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Timings

The timing for the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be different for the Non-Monsoon Season and the Monsoon Season as per the Indian Railways.

During the Non- Monsoon Season - Train number 22229 will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai at 05:25 hrs and will reach Madgaon station at 13:10 hrs and train number 22230 will leave the Madgaon station at 14:40 hrs and will reach Mumbai at 22:25 hrs.

During the Monsoon Season - The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be operational thrice a week during the monsoons. The train number 22229 will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 05:25 hrs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and will reach its destination Madgoan at 15:30 hrs and 22230 is scheduled to leave Madgaon at 12:20 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to reach Mumbai at 22:25 hrs.

Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Route

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will stop at 7 stations namely, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim.

Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price

The Vande Baharat Express offers AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car options to choose from for travelers. The fare for Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express for AC Chair Car will be Rs 1970. However, for Executive Chair Car the price will be Rs 3535. These charges include the catering charges.

Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price

The fare for Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express for AC Chair Car will be Rs 1815. However, for Executive Chair Car the price will be Rs 3360, including the catering charges.