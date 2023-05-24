Mumbai: Jogeshwari To Receive Rs 70 crore Terminus Next Year, Details Inside

The Jogeshwari station in Mumbai is all set to get a Rs 70 crore terminus for travelers. The Steps have been taken by the Western Railways (WR) to provide people long-distance trains, which will connect the subcontinent’s north and west parts. The WR already hired a contractor for the project, who will be taking care of building the new outstation train terminal between suburban Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations, on the eastern side of the lines.

The project for the Jogeshwari terminal has received R 70 crore from the railway board. The contract for the civil works, which include building the platform, approach road, booking office, control tower, foot over bridge, and track, has been given to Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd. for an estimated cost of close to Rs 36 crore. The report says that the sanction was sent by the railway department last year. However, the project was given the green signal on May 12, 2023.

It also has been reported that the WR intends to move the 12 trains from Mumbai Central and Bandra to Jogeshwari. There are also plans to launch a few additional services on this terminus, which will be unveiled soon. However, the transfer of a few services from Mumbai Central and Dadar would clear the way for further suburban services.

What to Expect from Terminus

top videos

The new terminal will feature one island platform that can accommodate two trains at the same time. According to reports, there are also plans to run trains like Tejas and Train 18 (Vande Bharat) from here. The 600m long platform also can handle trains with up to 24 coaches without any hassle.

Reports also suggested that apart from the construction platform, the other work such as a ticketing window and a waiting area, will be carried out soon.